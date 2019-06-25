UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAQ Industrial City Authority Completes Infrastructure Of ‘UAQ Industrial City’

Sumaira FH 8 seconds ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 10:00 PM

UAQ Industrial City Authority completes infrastructure of ‘UAQ Industrial City’

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The Umm Al Qaiwain Industrial City Authority has completed the construction of the infrastructure of the Umm Al Qaiwain Industrial City in Umm Al Thoob, at a total cost of AED58 million.

The project to build the city is part of the strategic development plan of the Umm Al Qaiwain Government, which aims to advance the emirate’s economy, create an attractive investment environment and support the investment sector, through creating partnerships with investors.

Eng. Sheikha Matar bin Humdha, Acting Executive Director of the Authority, stated that the industrial city, which covers an area of 70 million-square feet, has attracted many investors due to the facilitations it provides, as well as the government’s efforts to create a competitive business environment, through gathering related industries in the logistical support and operations sectors in one area, to support industry in Umm Al Qaiwain and achieve the goals of investors.

The strategic location of the industrial city, which is situated on the intersection between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Street and Emirates Street, and its proximity to harbours, airports and major roads that connect the emirates of the country have attracted many investors. In 2018, a total of 80 percent of the city’s land was recorded as being rented, including 91 percent of its industrial space and 97 percent of its warehouse space while 55 percent of land for workers residences and 22 percent for commercial space are also rented, with the majority on 20-year contracts, due to the facilitations offered by the authority, including six months of free rent until the start of the project.

Related Topics

Business Rent 2018 Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

IUCN launches project on biodiversity safeguarding ..

2 minutes ago

Dozens of direct hooks removed, three persons arre ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar attends ..

3 minutes ago

Lawmakers hold 55 hour debate on budget: Aamir Dog ..

13 minutes ago

FACTBOX - Army-2019 International Military-Technic ..

13 minutes ago

Shakib keeps flag flying for World Cup all-rounder ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.