UAQ Industrial City Authority completes infrastructure of ‘UAQ Industrial City’

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Jun, 2019) The Umm Al Qaiwain Industrial City Authority has completed the construction of the infrastructure of the Umm Al Qaiwain Industrial City in Umm Al Thoob, at a total cost of AED58 million.

The project to build the city is part of the strategic development plan of the Umm Al Qaiwain Government, which aims to advance the emirate’s economy, create an attractive investment environment and support the investment sector, through creating partnerships with investors.

Eng. Sheikha Matar bin Humdha, Acting Executive Director of the Authority, stated that the industrial city, which covers an area of 70 million-square feet, has attracted many investors due to the facilitations it provides, as well as the government’s efforts to create a competitive business environment, through gathering related industries in the logistical support and operations sectors in one area, to support industry in Umm Al Qaiwain and achieve the goals of investors.

The strategic location of the industrial city, which is situated on the intersection between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Street and Emirates Street, and its proximity to harbours, airports and major roads that connect the emirates of the country have attracted many investors. In 2018, a total of 80 percent of the city’s land was recorded as being rented, including 91 percent of its industrial space and 97 percent of its warehouse space while 55 percent of land for workers residences and 22 percent for commercial space are also rented, with the majority on 20-year contracts, due to the facilitations offered by the authority, including six months of free rent until the start of the project.