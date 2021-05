UAQ, RAK Rulers perform funeral prayers for Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid

(@FahadShabbir)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th May, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah, today performed funeral prayers for the late Sheikha Shamsa bint Majid, wife of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mu'alla and the mother of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Abdullah bin Rashid, Ali bin Rashid and Marwan bin Rashid Al Mu'alla.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr were accompanied by H.

H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain; H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and several Sheikhs and officials, who also performed prayers.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid, Sheikh Saud bin Saqr, other Sheikhs and the officials also attended the funeral at the Umm Al Qaiwain Graveyard.