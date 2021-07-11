UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler Allocates 10 Full Scholarships To Umm Al Qaiwain University For Outstanding Grade 12 Students

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 05:45 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, ordered the allocation of 10 full scholarships to Umm Al Qaiwain University for outstanding Grade 12 students from throughout the country.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid’s directive aims to support talented students and encourage them to continue their hard work, as well as motivate them to pursue their higher education at Umm Al Qaiwain University, which offers a variety of courses and has an academic environment that motivates students to be innovative and improve their leadership skills.

