UAQ Ruler Appoints Director-General Of UAQ Tourism And Archeology Department

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2023 | 06:15 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing the director-general of the Umm Al Quwain Department of Tourism and Archaeology.

Emiri Decree No. 8 of 2023 stipulates that Haitham Sultan Al Ali shall be appointed as the Director-General of the department. The Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette.

