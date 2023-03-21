UrduPoint.com

UAQ Ruler Briefed About Work Of Volunteers Participating In 'Bridges Of Giving' Campaign

Sumaira FH Published March 21, 2023 | 06:45 PM

UAQ Ruler briefed about work of volunteers participating in &#039;Bridges of Giving&#039; campaign

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain,today visited the “Bridges of Giving” campaign headquarters at the Al Etihad Hall in Umm Al Qaiwain, during which he was briefed about the work of the campaign’s volunteers .

The UAE, represented by the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), launched the campaign in cooperation with various ministries, charities and humanitarian organisations to rescue people affected by the recent earthquake that hit Syria and Türkiye.

Sheikh Saud was accompanied by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain, and several officials.

During his visit, Sheikh Saud toured the hall and learnt about the work of its various sections, including packing and shipping parcels. He also helped volunteers prepare rescue parcels.

Sheikh Saud lauded the community’s efforts to assist brothers and sisters in Syria and Türkiye, in response to the UAE’s call to support those affected by the earthquake in February. He then signed a letter of support to the earthquake victims expressing his solidarity with them.

Dr. Hamdan Mussallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the ERC, expressed his happiness at the visit of Sheikh Saud to the campaign’s headquarters, as well as his support, adding that he is a key supporter of the ERC and its local and international programmes.

