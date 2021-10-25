UrduPoint.com

UAQ Ruler Briefed On Strategy And Future Plans Of Ministry Of Justice

Sumaira FH 30 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 02:00 PM

UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of Ministry of Justice

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, was briefed on the future plans, programmes and strategy of the Ministry of Justice and the efforts it is making to upgrade its services to provide a fair judicial system by providing innovative judicial and legal services and developing pioneering legislation, which guarantees the rule of law and the protection of rights and freedoms.

Sheikh Saud was briefed today in his office at the Emiri Court by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, who explained the projects the ministry plans to implement in the country.

The meeting dealt with a range of issues related to the work mechanism of the Justice Ministry along with its programmes, activities and projects in Umm Al Qaiwain.

Al Nuaimi also updated the Ruler on the ministry’s future objectives and strategies, in addition to recent laws, legislation and procedures aimed at providing outstanding legal and judicial services to all customers based on efficiency and quality.

Sheikh Saud praised the Ministry’s fundamental role in achieving justice and equality among community members, expressing his satisfaction at its adopted measures to accelerate adjudication procedures and provide quality services.

A number of Sheikhs and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Rashid Saud All Court

Recent Stories

What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones ..

What’s All the Hype about 5G-enabled Smartphones?

3 minutes ago
 Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,930 CO ..

Russia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,930 COVID-19 Cases - Response Center

5 minutes ago
 Russia's Vector Center Captures Photos of Delta CO ..

Russia's Vector Center Captures Photos of Delta COVID-19 Variant With E-Microsco ..

5 minutes ago
 S.Korea reports 1,190 more COVID-19 cases, 353,089 ..

S.Korea reports 1,190 more COVID-19 cases, 353,089 in total

5 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close barely moved

Hong Kong stocks close barely moved

13 minutes ago
 China donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippine ..

China donates more COVID-19 vaccines to Philippines

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.