UAQ Ruler briefed on strategy and future plans of Ministry of Justice

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, was briefed on the future plans, programmes and strategy of the Ministry of Justice and the efforts it is making to upgrade its services to provide a fair judicial system by providing innovative judicial and legal services and developing pioneering legislation, which guarantees the rule of law and the protection of rights and freedoms.

Sheikh Saud was briefed today in his office at the Emiri Court by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, who explained the projects the ministry plans to implement in the country.

The meeting dealt with a range of issues related to the work mechanism of the Justice Ministry along with its programmes, activities and projects in Umm Al Qaiwain.

Al Nuaimi also updated the Ruler on the ministry’s future objectives and strategies, in addition to recent laws, legislation and procedures aimed at providing outstanding legal and judicial services to all customers based on efficiency and quality.

Sheikh Saud praised the Ministry’s fundamental role in achieving justice and equality among community members, expressing his satisfaction at its adopted measures to accelerate adjudication procedures and provide quality services.

A number of Sheikhs and other senior officials attended the meeting.