UAQ Ruler chairs annual meetings of UAQ Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, chaired the annual meetings of the Umm Al Qaiwain Government, which were attended by H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, along with several Sheikhs, ministers and senior officials.

The meetings addressed the issues of investment, tourism and future services, and discussed ways of exchanging official expertise, adopting joint knowledge in improving government work, and how to achieve the development goals of the UAE Vision 2021 and the objectives of the Umm Al Qaiwain Vision 2021.

Sheikh Saud stated that the annual meetings support the UAE’s efforts to achieve progress and create the future while urging all participants to help develop an overall development framework.

While covering the agenda topic on tourism, H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities in the emirate, highlighted the keenness of the Umm Al Qaiwain Government to create an attractive tourism environment, by upgrading tourism attractions, restoring ancient sites, improving the quality of hotels, and drafting appropriate marketing and promotional plans.

Sheikh Majid also announced the launch of three tourism initiatives.

The first initiative aims to develop the hotels' sector while the second aims to make Umm Al Qaiwain an attractive touristic destination. The third initiative aims to document and preserve ancient sites in the emirate.

Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, also participated in the meetings, where he highlighted the importance of data, which is the true wealth of future governments, as well as establishing an effective data exchange system between Federal and local government authorities.

The meetings began with a speech by Humaid Rashid Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, which stressed the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to support the government sector and invest in human resources.

He noted the importance of the three issues, which are the main development challenges that require local and federal efforts while affirming that coordinated plans and programmes must be drafted to face these challenges.

He also announced the establishment of the Umm Al Qaiwain Investment and Development Authority and a local business incubator, as well as the construction of a call centre that will serve all local departments and provide comprehensive services to make customers happy, in line with the standards of the Emirates Programme for Distinguished Government Services, while noting that future services will witness a digital transformation.