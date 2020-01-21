UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler Condoles Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques On Death Of Prince Bandar Bin Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman

UAQ Ruler condoles Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Bandar bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Faisal Al Saud.

In the cable, the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain extended his heartfelt sympathy and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest the soul of the deceased in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain has also dispatched similar cable to King Salman.

