UAQ Ruler condoles King of Bahrain over passing of Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jul, 2023) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 14th July, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a condolence message to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Sheikh Rashid bin Sabah bin Humood bin Sabah Al Khalifa.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent a similar condolence messages to King Hamad.