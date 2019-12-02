UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman on death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable of condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on death of Prince Miteb bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

Sheikh Saud expressed his heartfelt condolences and prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and grant Al Saud Family solace and patience.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, has also dispatched similar cable of condolences to King Salman.