UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jun, 2023) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 17th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Princess Hana bint Abdullah bin Khalid bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain,sent a similar condolence message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque.