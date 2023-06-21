UrduPoint.com

UAQ Ruler Condoles King Salman Over Passing Of Prince Talal Bin Fahd

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2023 | 02:00 AM

UAQ Ruler condoles King Salman over passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Prince Talal bin Fahd bin Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also sent a similar message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque.

