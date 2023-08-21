Open Menu

UAQ Ruler Condoles King Salman Over Passing Of Princess Noura Bint Mohammed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2023 | 01:00 AM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Princess Noura bint Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Faisal Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also sent a similar message to King Salman.

