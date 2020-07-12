UAQ Ruler condoles Sharjah Ruler on death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan

SHARJAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jul, 2020) H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, on Sunday, received a telephone call from H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, expressing his heartfelt condolences on the death of Sheikh Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, who died in the United Kingdom, on Thursday.

H.H. Sheikh Saud Al Mu'alla prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.