UAQ Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season of 1444 AH.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent a similar message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

