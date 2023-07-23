UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory message to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El Sisi on the anniversary of the 23rd of July Revolution.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent a similar congratulatory message to President El Sisi.