UAQ Ruler Congratulates Egyptian President On July 23rd Revolution Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi Published July 23, 2023 | 04:00 PM

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on July 23rd Revolution anniversary

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory message to Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El Sisi on the anniversary of the 23rd of July Revolution.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent a similar congratulatory message to President El Sisi.

