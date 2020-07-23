UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler Congratulates Egyptian President On 'Revolution Day'

UAQ Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on 'Revolution Day'

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to President Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt on the occasion of his country's Revolution Day, which is marked on 23rd July.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also dispatched similar messages to the Egyptian President.

