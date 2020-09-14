UAQ Ruler congratulates Hamdan bin Rashid on successful surgery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, congratulated H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance on successful surgery.

Sheikh Saud today visited Sheikh Hamdan in his palace in Zabeel and expressed his heartfelt congratulations on his return after successful surgery abroad.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, a number of Sheikhs and senior officials were present.