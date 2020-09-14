UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAQ Ruler Congratulates Hamdan Bin Rashid On Successful Surgery

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:45 PM

UAQ Ruler congratulates Hamdan bin Rashid on successful surgery

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, congratulated H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance on successful surgery.

Sheikh Saud today visited Sheikh Hamdan in his palace in Zabeel and expressed his heartfelt congratulations on his return after successful surgery abroad.

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, a number of Sheikhs and senior officials were present.

Related Topics

Dubai Rashid Saud

Recent Stories

India's Modi Calls on Parliament to Remember Borde ..

4 minutes ago

US House Dems Probe Trump Administration Efforts t ..

8 minutes ago

Echinacea Preparation Can Potentially Be Effective ..

8 minutes ago

Cartoon of Modi slaughtering avatars of Chinese ap ..

8 minutes ago

Man killed in road accident

8 minutes ago

&#039;CulturAll Conversations&#039; focuses on fil ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.