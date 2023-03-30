UAQ Ruler congratulates Hazza bin Zayed and Tahnoun bin Zayed on their appointment as Deputies Ruler of Abu Dhabi

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on their appointment as Deputies Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed for winning the confidence of the President, wishing them success in supporting the efforts of His Highness, the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, for achieving more progress and achievements.