UAQ Ruler congratulates King Mohammed VI on Independence Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, on the occasion of his country's Independence Day.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, has also dispatched a similar congratulatory cable to the Moroccan King.