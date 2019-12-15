UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler Congratulates King Of Bahrain On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 06:30 PM

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Bahrain on National Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, also dispatched a similar message to King Hamad Al Khalifa on the occasion.

