UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAQ Ruler Congratulates King Of Jordan On Centenary Of Kingdom's Founding

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 05:00 PM

UAQ Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on centenary of Kingdom's founding

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of the centenary of the Kingdom's founding, marked on 11th April.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched similar message to the Jordanian King on the occasion.

Related Topics

Rashid Saud April

Recent Stories

UAE President pardons 439 prisoners ahead of Ramad ..

47 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on centen ..

1 hour ago

UAE ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, 337 death ..

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Dubai Chamber members&#039; exports up by nearly 2 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.