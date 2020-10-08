UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler Congratulates Kuwait's New Crown Prince

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, congratulating him on being named as Kuwait’s new crown prince.

Sheikh Saud wished the new Crown Prince success in serving his country and contribute to achieving further progress and prosperity under the leadership of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also dispatched similar messages to Kuwait's crown prince, wishing him success.

