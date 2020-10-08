UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler Congratulates Kuwaiti Emir Naming Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah As Crown Prince

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 06:15 PM

UAQ Ruler congratulates Kuwaiti Emir naming Mishal Al Ahmad Al Sabah as Crown Prince

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory message to Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah of Kuwait on naming Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah as Crown Prince of the State of Kuwait.

In his message, H.H.

Sheikh Saud Al Mu'alla wished Sheikh Mishal success in performing his duties and to support Sheikh Nawaf Al Sabah in continuing the development and progress witnessed by the sisterly State of Kuwait. H.H. Sheikh Saud also wished the Kuwaiti Emir good health to achieve Kuwaiti people's aspirations for further progress and prosperity under his wise leadership.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, sent a similar message to the Kuwaiti Emir on the occasion.

