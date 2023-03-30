UAQ Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice President

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, on his appointment as UAE Vice President.

While expressing his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain praised his remarkable efforts throughout the journey of the UAE, during which he contributed to realising the aspirations of the leadership for the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

H.H. wished the Vice President success in performing his duties and supporting the efforts of the Union to consolidate its pillars and achieve the aspirations of its leadership and people.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also congratulated Sheikh Mansour on his new appointment, wishing him success in his new mandate.