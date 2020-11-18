UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 18th November.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched a similar message to the Moroccan King on the occasion.