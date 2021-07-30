UrduPoint.com

UAQ Ruler Congratulates Moroccan King On Throne Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 06:45 PM

UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched a similar cable to the Moroccan King.

Related Topics

Rashid Morocco Saud

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Thron ..

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

22 seconds ago
 Fujairah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Thro ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

28 seconds ago
 UAE-Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to ..

UAE-Austria Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to create new avenues of collabo ..

15 minutes ago
 62,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

62,064 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

30 minutes ago
 The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to sh ..

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi decided to shut down all its cultural activ ..

45 minutes ago
 UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 reco ..

UAE announces 1,520 new COVID-19 cases, 1,497 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.