UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAQ Ruler Congratulates Moroccan King On Throne Day

Muhammad Irfan 10 seconds ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 11:00 PM

UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory message to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of Throne Day, celebrated annually on 30th July.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also sent a similar message to the Moroccan King.

Related Topics

Rashid Morocco Saud July

Recent Stories

RTA introduces pioneering VR technology to train o ..

2 seconds ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Moroccan embassy&#039;s ..

15 minutes ago

Dubai Customs announces achievements in 2Q 2019

30 minutes ago

SSP reviews relief and rescue work in different ar ..

5 minutes ago

Etihad Airways to serve London Heathrow with fourt ..

1 hour ago

AJK President, Prime Minister express grief over a ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.