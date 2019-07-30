UAQ Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Throne Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory message to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of Throne Day, celebrated annually on 30th July.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also sent a similar message to the Moroccan King.