UAQ Ruler Congratulates Saudi King On National Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 22nd September 2019 | 02:15 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 89th National Day.

H.H.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla wished King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud good health and well-being and expressed wishes of prosperity and progress to Saudi Arabia and its people.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also dispatched similar message to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched similar messages to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, congratulating them on the occasion.

