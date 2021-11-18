UAQ Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

UMMA AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 51st National Day, observed on 18th November.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, dispatched similar message to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said on the occasion.