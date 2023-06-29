Open Menu

UAQ Ruler Continues To Receive Eid Al Adha Well-wishers

Published June 29, 2023

UAQ Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, received at his palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, the well-wishers who came to greet him on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain accepted congratulations on this Islamic occasion from Sheikhs, senior officials, including UAE Attorney General Dr. Hamad Al Shamsi; Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation; and Mohamed Hamad Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Yemen; in addition to citizens, tribesmen and dignitaries of the country, as well as members of resident communities.

The reception was attended by a number of senior local officials.

