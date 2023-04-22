UAQ Ruler continues to receive well-wishers on Eid Al Fitr

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2023) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 22nd April, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, continued to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers at his palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

Among the well-wishers were a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

They expressed their sincere congratulations on this Islamic occasion, praying to God Almighty to grant His Highness good health and continued wellness, and to bless the UAE with more progress and prosperity, and the Arab and Islamic nations goodness and blessings.

