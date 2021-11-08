UrduPoint.com

UAQ Ruler, Crown Prince Offer Condolences On Death Of Wife Of Abdullah Bin Ahmed Al Ghurair

Umer Jamshaid 56 seconds ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 05:45 PM

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain and H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, today offered condolences on the death of Afra bint Eisa bin Thani, wife of Abudllah bin Ahmed Al Ghurair.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Hamriya area in Dubai, they extended their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased. They prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest her soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to her family.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials in Umm Al Qaiwain also offered their condolences.

