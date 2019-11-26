(@FahadShabbir)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, and H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, witnessed the celebration of the UAE’s 48th National Day in Umm Al Qaiwain.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Emiri Court of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Department of Tourism and Antiquities, and Sheikh Ali bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Chairman of the Municipality Department, along with several elders and local residents.

Sheikh Saud stressed that the National Day celebration is a precious occasion to renew one’s loyalty and belonging to the UAE’s leadership, preserve the legacy of the founding fathers and grandparents of the young country, and consolidate the meaning of the Union in the hearts of current generations who enjoy its fruits and bounties.

The celebration is also a continuation of the progress, with a strong will and confident steps, to achieve greater prosperity for the country and its citizens, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Saud said that the achievements of the country’s leadership are a source of pride for every citizen, embody the spirit of perseverance, and highlight the vision pursued by the UAE’s policy towards human beings, who are the most precious wealth of the nation, which is the approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that the celebration of the 48th National Day is a reminder of the establishment of the UAE Federation, which has become a strong and solid entity supported by national cohesion and its leadership that has enhanced its economic and social capabilities.

He also congratulated the UAE leaders and the UAE’s citizens and residents on the occasion.