UAQ Ruler directs Tourism and Antiquities Department to revive historic region

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, directed the Tourism and Antiquities Department in Umm Al Qaiwain to start the first phase of a project to revive the emirate’s historic region, in cooperation with the Urban Heritage Association.

The project aims to preserve the emirate’s historic areas and ancient history, as well as reinforce the country’s position as an international and regional economic, tourism and cultural destination.

Sheikh Saud made this statement while receiving a delegation from the association, led by Rashad Mohammed Bukhash, President of the Association, and including Ahmad Mahmoud, Vice President of the Association, and Abdullah Ahmed Buaseiba, Member of the Association, in the Emiri Court today.

The meeting was also attended by Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Chairman of the Tourism and Antiquities Department, Nasser Saeed Al Talai, Director of the Emiri Diwan, and Alia Mohammed Al Ghafli, Director-General of the Tourism and Antiquities Department.

Sheikh Saud was briefed by Bukhash about the association’s events and activities, and its role in preserving the UAE’s urban heritage and promoting it around the world.

Mahmoud talked about the project and highlighted the importance of the emirate’s historic city and attracting investment opportunities while noting that the city includes over 1,000 historic buildings, with some dating back over 200 years and could be registered in the world heritage list of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, UNESCO.

The project will focus on preserving the region’s historic identity and increasing its attractiveness as a tourism and business destination, as well as protecting local historic buildings.

Sheikh Saud praised the efforts of the association to preserve the country’s heritage.