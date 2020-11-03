UrduPoint.com
UAQ Ruler: Flag Day Commemorates Determination To Work Together For The Good Of Our Beloved Homeland

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 02:30 PM

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has said that the Flag Day commemorates the accession of the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and therefore demonstrates the determination to work together for "the good of our beloved homeland."

In a statement on the occasion, Sheikh Saud added, "Flag Day is an occasion that demonstrates the values of unity and solidarity among people, and the nation. The flag is also a symbol of peace, affection, national unity and pride.

"Our celebration of the Flag Day is a translation of our patriotic feelings toward the UAE Flag, which we hold in high esteem, being a symbol of unity, the foundation of which was laid down by late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his brothers the Rulers of the Emirates."

"On 3rd November of each year, we renew our allegiance to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and to the UAE leadership who takes great strides in ensuring that our flag flies high as a symbol of pioneering development," the UAQ Ruler concluded.

