UAQ Ruler greets Emir of Kuwait on National and Liberation Days

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory message to Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Emir of Kuwait, on the occasion of his country's National Day and Liberation Day.

His Highness Sheikh Saud also sent a similar message to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Crown Prince of Kuwait, on the occasion.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, also dispatched similar messages to the Kuwaiti Emir and the Kuwaiti Crown Prince.