UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAQ Ruler Greets Sultan Of Oman On Renaissance Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 01:30 PM

UAQ Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance Day

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory message to Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman on his country's Renaissance Day, which is marked on 23rd July.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, also dispatched similar messages to Sultan Qaboos.

Related Topics

Oman Rashid Saud July

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance ..

2 minutes ago

Indian parliament protests over Trump’s offer to ..

8 minutes ago

PM Imran met Melania Trump and people can’t stop ..

32 minutes ago

China Shouguang vegetable prince index down 6.1 pc ..

34 minutes ago

Dubai Cares launches new school management program ..

47 minutes ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

32 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.