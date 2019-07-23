UAQ Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance Day

(@imziishan)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has sent a congratulatory message to Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman on his country's Renaissance Day, which is marked on 23rd July.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain and Chairman of Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council, also dispatched similar messages to Sultan Qaboos.