UAQ Ruler hosts luncheon for guests of Festival 'Al Labsa 2024-2025'

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, hosted a luncheon in honour of the guests of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Camel Festival and Camel Beauty Pageant (Mazayna) “Al Labsa 2024-2025”

The Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain welcomed participants in the Festival’s races and attendees, including members of the tribes and followers who gathered at Al Labsa racecourse to witness the annual event.

H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla commended the support and follow-up of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in organising such heritage races and the festival, which is held annually across various regions of the country.