UAQ Ruler Inaugurates Mohamed Bin Zayed Specialised Hospital

Tue 07th September 2021

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, praised the pioneering role of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, in supporting the country’s efforts to address the coronavirus pandemic, and protecting the health of Emirati citizens and residents while backing international efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

H.H. Sheikh Saud made this statement while inaugurating the Mohamed bin Zayed Specialised Hospital in Umm Al Qaiwain, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

H.H. Sheikh Saud, H.H. Sheikh Rashid and the other attendees toured the hospital and were briefed about its strategies and procedures, as well as the preparations to supply it with all necessary medical equipment and tools and human resources.

Sheikh Saud lauded the hospital’s comprehensive working system and the efforts of national health authorities while thanking the medical and administrative staff and all field teams for helping to successfully address the pandemic.

At the end of the tour, H.H. Sheikh Saud honoured entities that supervised the hospital’s establishment.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Specialised Hospital is one of many specialist hospitals established around the country by the Tamouh Healthcare Company, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health, upon the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed.

The hospital has 232 beds, including 54 intensive care unit beds and 178 beds for medium and mild cases.

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler and Crown Prince also inaugurated the COVID-19 Screening and Vaccination Centre in Um Al Thaoub Industrial Area in the emirate.

