UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines for maritime violations

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, issued Decree No.7 for 2023 approving regulations and administrative penalties for maritime offences committed in Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality.

The decree aims to protect the emirate’s aquatic resources by enforcing relevant laws and rules and encouraging fishing methods that are more respectful to aquatic life. It also bans methods and equipment that harm living aquatic resources.

Moreover, the law establishes proper controls and standards for fishing activities to improve and develop such activities and utilise living aquatic resources to best meet the needs of the local market and increase resources.

The decree specifies that the Maritime Control Department of the Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality Department will be responsible for conducting inspections and imposing relevant penalties.

The decree aims to preserve fish stocks and prevent unregulated and illegal fishing activities in coordination with relevant authorities, thereby upholding the law and safeguarding aquatic resources.