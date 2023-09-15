Open Menu

UAQ Ruler Issues Decree On Administrative Fines For Maritime Violations

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2023 | 05:45 PM

UAQ Ruler issues decree on administrative fines for maritime violations

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, issued Decree No.7 for 2023 approving regulations and administrative penalties for maritime offences committed in Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality.

The decree aims to protect the emirate’s aquatic resources by enforcing relevant laws and rules and encouraging fishing methods that are more respectful to aquatic life. It also bans methods and equipment that harm living aquatic resources.

Moreover, the law establishes proper controls and standards for fishing activities to improve and develop such activities and utilise living aquatic resources to best meet the needs of the local market and increase resources.

The decree specifies that the Maritime Control Department of the Umm Al Qaiwain Municipality Department will be responsible for conducting inspections and imposing relevant penalties.

The decree aims to preserve fish stocks and prevent unregulated and illegal fishing activities in coordination with relevant authorities, thereby upholding the law and safeguarding aquatic resources.

Related Topics

Rashid Saud Stocks Market Best

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative ..

NYU Abu Dhabi Arts Centre publishes commemorative book celebrating its early yea ..

50 seconds ago
 IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights sol ..

IGCF 2023 concludes its activities; highlights solutions to tackling resources a ..

59 seconds ago
 Minister of Economy meets officials, investors fro ..

Minister of Economy meets officials, investors from China, Hong Kong

16 minutes ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shang ..

Saqr Ghobash meets with Secretary-General of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

16 minutes ago
 SC rules to restore corruption case against pubic ..

SC rules to restore corruption case against pubic office holders

46 minutes ago
 Etisalat by e&amp; completes world’s first trial ..

Etisalat by e&amp; completes world’s first trial for large capacity transmissi ..

46 minutes ago
MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early ..

MoHAP organises workshop to promote national early childhood development initiat ..

1 hour ago
 Public Prosecution urges public to exchange curren ..

Public Prosecution urges public to exchange currencies through licensed authorit ..

1 hour ago
 Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable ..

Bayanat partners with HySpecIQ and AzurX to enable hyperspectral imaging and ana ..

1 hour ago
 Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Ban ..

Asia Cup 2023: India opt to bowl first against Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Sha ..

Babar Azam optimistic about recovery of Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf for World Cup

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangla ..

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four Match 06 India Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, Who ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East