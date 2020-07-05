UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAQ Ruler Issues Decree On Tourism And Antiquities Department Fees

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 03:45 PM

UAQ Ruler issues Decree on Tourism and Antiquities Department fees

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued Decree No. 3 of 2020, approving fees for the Department of Tourism and Antiquities of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Decree stipulates the approval of fees related to services provided by the Department and any fines issued. It also stipulates that the proceeds of the fees and fines shall be passed to the public treasury account of the Umm Al Quwain government.

This Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Rashid Saud 2020 From Government

Recent Stories

Palestine announces 237 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deat ..

56 minutes ago

Kuwait announces 520 new COVID-19 recoveries

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Cape Verde o ..

3 hours ago

US announces 43,000 new COVID-19 cases, 252 deaths

3 hours ago

China launches space-observation satellite

4 hours ago

Local Press: UAE offers splendid model on women’ ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.