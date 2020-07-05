UAQ Ruler issues Decree on Tourism and Antiquities Department fees

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued Decree No. 3 of 2020, approving fees for the Department of Tourism and Antiquities of Umm Al Qaiwain.

The Decree stipulates the approval of fees related to services provided by the Department and any fines issued. It also stipulates that the proceeds of the fees and fines shall be passed to the public treasury account of the Umm Al Quwain government.

This Decree is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.