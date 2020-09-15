(@FahadShabbir)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued an Emiri Decree, restructuring of the board of Directors, BoD, of the Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Decree No. 4 of 2020 stipulated that, after reviewing Law No.

1 of 2007 regarding the establishment of the Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Chamber’s Board of Directors shall be reconstituted to include all of the following, Khalfan Ahmed Misfer as Chairman in addition to a number of other members.

This Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.