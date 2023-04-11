UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree appointing Director-General of Department of Economic Development

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2023) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 11th April, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued an Emiri Decree appointing a Director-General for the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Qaiwain.

Decree No. 2 of 2023 stipulated the appointment of Sheikh Ahmed bin Ibrahim Ahmed Al Mu'alla as the Director-General of the Department of Economic Development in the Emirate.

The Decree shall come into force from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

