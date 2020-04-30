UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAQ Ruler Issues Emiri Decree On Economic Incentives To Support Businesses, Individuals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 04:45 PM

UAQ Ruler issues Emiri Decree on economic incentives to support businesses, individuals

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Apr, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, has issued Emiri Decree No. 02 for 2020 on an economic incentive package to support businesses and individuals.

The decree stipulates a discount of 50 percent on fees related to new business licences and commercial, industrial and professional licence renewals at the Department of Economic Development, as well as the cancellation of fines for expired licences of commercial, industrial and professional companies and economic establishments in the emirate, and a 50 percent fee reduction on fees on activities related to the Umm Al Qaiwain Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Resolution No. 03 for 2020, which exempts companies that halted their services due to the coronavirus crisis from fees and fines will continue to be in force.

Emiri Decree No. 02 for 2020 stipulates that the Department of Economic Development in Umm Al Qaiwain will monitor the economic situation in the coming period, and will present its recommendations about the incentives, to be submitted to the Executive Council that will take the necessary action and implement appropriate incentives.

The decree will be in force from the date of its issuance and will be published in the official gazette.

Related Topics

Business Rashid Chamber Saud 2020 Commerce From Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Oman announces 74 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

Punjab CM takes notices of cut in doctors’ salar ..

15 minutes ago

UAE inaugurates Ramadan Iftar project in Yemen’s ..

20 minutes ago

DC South Waziristan visits damage portion of main ..

26 minutes ago

Reference against local government officers filed

26 minutes ago

Russia sees record rise as virus cases surge past ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.