UAQ Ruler issues resolution exempting establishments affected by suspension of services from fees, fines

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Mar, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, issued Resolution No.3 for 2020 exempting licensed local establishments affected by the suspension of services from fees and fines.

The resolution stipulates that after reviewing the resolution of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council No. 5 for 2020 regarding the preventive measures to contain the spread of epidemics and viruses, the following decision has been taken: All local licensed establishments and companies affected by the decision to suspend their services as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Covid-19, shall be exempted from paying local fees due to the Umm Al Qaiwain government, such as fees for renewing licenses and rental contracts, and other fees or fines incurred that are determined by the Executive Council, until further notice.

The resolution aims to reduce the burdens on owners of establishments and companies in the emirate, and encourage them to continue operating their businesses.

The resolution shall be in force from the date of its issuance and published in the official gazette.