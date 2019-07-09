UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAQ Ruler Issues Resolution Introducing Two New Job Grades

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 07:30 PM

UAQ Ruler issues resolution introducing two new job grades

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, issued Resolution No. 03 of 2019, to introduce two new job grades, known as "Special Degree A" and "Special Degree B.

"

Article 1 of the resolution allocates Special Degree A to heads of local departments, and Special Degree B to directors-general of local departments and executive directors.

The second article stipulates that the appointment of the two grades should take place according to a decree issued by Sheikh Saud bin Rashid, while the third article addresses the salaries of two job grades. The fourth article stipulates that managers should be placed in "Category B."

The resolution will come into force on 1st August 2019, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

Related Topics

Resolution Job Rashid Saud August 2019

Recent Stories

16 shopkeepers fined for overcharging in Mianwali

9 minutes ago

PTI's parliamentarian recalls Mohtarma Fatima Jinn ..

9 minutes ago

Former Argentine President de la Rua Dies at Age o ..

10 minutes ago

France returns back smuggled artifacts to Pakistan ..

10 minutes ago

China creates 10 pilot national parks

10 minutes ago

France, UK, Germany, EU Concerned Over Iran's Uran ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.