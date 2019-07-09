UAQ Ruler issues resolution introducing two new job grades

(@imziishan)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, issued Resolution No. 03 of 2019, to introduce two new job grades, known as "Special Degree A" and "Special Degree B.

"

Article 1 of the resolution allocates Special Degree A to heads of local departments, and Special Degree B to directors-general of local departments and executive directors.

The second article stipulates that the appointment of the two grades should take place according to a decree issued by Sheikh Saud bin Rashid, while the third article addresses the salaries of two job grades. The fourth article stipulates that managers should be placed in "Category B."

The resolution will come into force on 1st August 2019, and will be published in the Official Gazette.