UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAQ Ruler Launches ‘Distinguished Government Performance Award’

Sumaira FH 19 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 07:30 PM

UAQ Ruler launches ‘Distinguished Government Performance Award’

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, launched the "Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Distinguished Government Performance Award."

The award aims to promote efficiency among local government departments, motivate employees to achieve excellence and innovation and empower authorities and institutions to achieve sustainability, by benefitting from the best international practices.

Sheikh Saud stated that the award will drive the emirate’s government sector advancement, provide distinguished services to all customers, and improve performance and management in the government sector.

The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has become a model of excellence and leadership, through improving the performance of government authorities by encouraging positive competition, he added.

"We want participating government departments to maximise their efforts to improve their performance, achieve excellence, and continue building on their previous achievements. We believe that the award will encourage local authorities to achieve excellence," he further added.

He then instructed the General Secretariat of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council to organise and supervise the award, which is composed of five categories, namely the main award, themed pillars, major criteria level, sub-criteria level, and the Umm Al Qaiwain medals category that includes ten medals.

The award is the first of its kind in Umm Al Qaiwain, and will adopt four general criteria and pillars for government excellence.

Related Topics

UAE Rashid Saud All From Government Best

Recent Stories

Russia Hopes for Compromise Solution to Israeli-Le ..

4 minutes ago

South Africa struggle against New Zealand attack a ..

4 minutes ago

Abdul Razak Dawood hails role of Japanese investor ..

4 minutes ago

PPP KP chapter finalizes preparations to celebrate ..

4 minutes ago

Humidity neutralizes impact of dip in temperature ..

4 minutes ago

Swiss Foreign Minister Lauds Rising Trade, Investm ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.