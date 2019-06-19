UAQ Ruler launches ‘Distinguished Government Performance Award’

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, launched the "Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla Distinguished Government Performance Award."

The award aims to promote efficiency among local government departments, motivate employees to achieve excellence and innovation and empower authorities and institutions to achieve sustainability, by benefitting from the best international practices.

Sheikh Saud stated that the award will drive the emirate’s government sector advancement, provide distinguished services to all customers, and improve performance and management in the government sector.

The UAE, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, has become a model of excellence and leadership, through improving the performance of government authorities by encouraging positive competition, he added.

"We want participating government departments to maximise their efforts to improve their performance, achieve excellence, and continue building on their previous achievements. We believe that the award will encourage local authorities to achieve excellence," he further added.

He then instructed the General Secretariat of the Umm Al Qaiwain Executive Council to organise and supervise the award, which is composed of five categories, namely the main award, themed pillars, major criteria level, sub-criteria level, and the Umm Al Qaiwain medals category that includes ten medals.

The award is the first of its kind in Umm Al Qaiwain, and will adopt four general criteria and pillars for government excellence.