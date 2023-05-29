UAQ Ruler meets with German Ambassador, Consul-General

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, today received at the Emiri Court, Alexander Schönfelder, Ambassador of Germany to the UAE, and Sybille Pfaff, Consul-General of Germany in Dubai.

The UAQ Ruler welcomed the German envoys, wishing them success in performing their duties, which would contribute to enchaining cooperation between the two countries at all levels.

During the meeting, they exchanged talks on means to further develop relations between the two friendly countries in various areas.

Ambassador Schönfelder and Consul-General Pfaff expressed their appreciation to the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain for his warm welcome and hospitality.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and officials.