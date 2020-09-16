UAQ Ruler mourns death of Sheikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmad Al Mualla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UMM AL QAIWAIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Sep, 2020) The Court of H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, is mourning the death of Sheikh Ali bin Humaid bin Ahmad Al Mualla, who passed away on Wednesday, in a tragic car accident.

In a statement today, the Court expressed heartfelt condolences to the father of the deceased, Sheikh Humaid bin Ahmad Al Mualla, and to the rest of the family, asking Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant them patience and solace.

In view of the current situation, and in line with the precautionary measures, Sheikh Humaid will accept condolences via phone or via text messages for three days, starting today.